Judge grants new trial for Mobile man convicted of murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of murder last month will get a do-over, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time circuit judge was suspended at the time, heard arguments last week on the defense request to set aside the guilty verdict and either acquit David Cordero-Hernandez or give him a new trial.

The judge noted in his four-page order that prosecutors had failed to call four key witnesses to the stand, including a man who pleaded guilty to murder in the case.

“The goal of our justice system is to find the truth,” the judge wrote. “To find the truth we must seek the truth.”

Defense attorney Dom Soto said he would have preferred the judge dismissed the charge, entirely, but added that a fresh shot before a jury is significantly better for his client than a conviction.

“He at least agreed, you know, that they didn’t prove anything,” he said.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said prosecutors are considering whether to appeal on grounds that the judge abused his discretion and usurped the role of the jury.

“We’re disappointed with the decision to grant a new trial, especially after the jury unanimously convicted him of murder,” he said.

Testimony from the trial indicated that victim Tracie Dennis went to Cordero-Hernandez’s home around dusk on Dec. 16, 2019, to collect $300 for work he had done for the defendant. He never left the property. Police later found his body buried in the back yard, and a medical examiner determined the victim had been hogtied, beaten, repeatedly stabbed and shot.

Two days after the shooting, Cordero-Hernandez, his wife, the confessed shooter and another woman living at the house left for Jacksonville, Florida.

Marcos Oslan, whose mother was friends with Cordero-Hernandez’s mother in Puerto Rico, was living with the defendant and working for him. He later pleaded guilty to the murder but refused to testify at Cordero-Hernandez’s trial. The judge wrote in his order that Cordero-Hernandez could be convicted of murder only as an aider and abettor of Oslan – an argument prosecutors made at trial based, in part, on the necessity of a second person to inflict all of the injuries that Dennis suffered.

But, McDermott wrote, “There was no evidence presented indicating that Defendant was in a physical location whereby he would have aided the perpetrator if it became necessary.”

As with Oslan, the two women also did not testify. But jurors heard statements all three made to police indicating that Cordero-Hernandez was not involved in the murder.

The judge wrote that he is convinced a fifth person was present during the murder, a man named “C.J.” A police detective testified that that he went by that man’s home but that there were no cars parked outside. The defense indicated that it later tracked him down but that he was in federal custody by the time of the trial.

The judge ordered prosecutors to “use all reasonable efforts” to secure his and the other witnesses’ attendance at the new trial.

Blackwood said that should the DA’s Office lose an appeal – or decide not to appeal – prosecutors definitely would try the case again. He said it is highly unusual for a judge to order a new trial without new evidence, a witness recanting his testimony or some other change.

“I’ve never seen this happen,” he said.

