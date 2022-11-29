Mauna Loa eruption poses no imminent threat to communities, but authorities stress vigilance

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-anticipated eruption at Mauna Loa started late Sunday, disrupting flights and triggering an all-hands emergency response as fissures at the volcano’s summit sent up lava fountains up to 200 feet high. The good news: The lava is not posing an imminent threat to downslope communities.

While some residents chose to voluntarily leave their homes, there are no evacuations ordered and all schools remain open. Officials are also telling visitors they don’t have to cancel their travel plans to Hawaii Island.

Instead, the message from emergency management authorities is to remain vigilant.

Vog and Pele’s hair, or shards of fine glass, could also be a growing threat as the eruption continues.

“Lava flows are not threatening any downslope communities,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference.

Added Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth: “Nobody is in danger at this time. We’re not evacuating anybody.”

Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge, said Monday afternoon that the eruption had shifted to the northeast rift zone. That’s a very positive development for communities in the southwestern rift zone (including Pahala, Naalehu, Ocean View, Captain Cook and Keauhou), which are closer to the summit.

Lava flows in southwestern rift region could reach population centers within hours.

By comparison, it would take weeks to months for lava flows from the summit to reach population areas in the northeast rift zone. The last eruption of Mauna Loa in 1984 also flowed into the northeast rift zone and sent lava within four miles of Hilo. Authorities predict this eruption could last two weeks, but stress things could change.

Officials did say Monday night that only one of three fissures at Mauna Loa is active.

Here’s a breakdown of the new eruption so far:

The eruption began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano. Lava has largely been contained to the caldera, but has also migrated to a rift zone on the northeast side.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, only the lowest of three fissures at the summit was still spewing out lava. The lava is still above the 10,000 foot elevation and about 10 miles away from Saddle Road.

Officials said they don’t expect any of the higher fissures to reactivate.

Hawaii County has opened two shelters in Pahala and Kailua-Kona as a precaution. By about 9 a.m. Monday, about 100 people had opted to voluntarily leave and head to the Kona shelter.

An ashfall advisory was in place for Hawaii Island, but has since been canceled.

The eruption did cause flight disruptions. Southwest canceled most flights into and out of Hilo on Monday, but anticipated operations to fully resume Tuesday. Hawaiian Airlines has not canceled flights.

No schools are closed on Hawaii Island, but DOE officials say they are monitoring the situation.

The eruption comes after months of elevated earthquake activity at Mauna Loa.

On Sunday night, U.S. Geological Survey webcams at the summit captured a long fissure erupting fountains of lava, which was spreading along the caldera floor. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said field crews have been deployed to gather on-the-ground intelligence and create new lava flow maps.

USGS stressed the early stages of Mauna Loa eruptions tend to be “very dynamic” and lava flow advances can change rapidly. But the only things immediately threatened by the lava was a weather station.

Hon said just in case, residents in downslope communities should have a plan if they have to evacuate. They should gather important papers and ensure their family members know where they’ll go if they need to leave.

While there is no immediate threat to downslope communities, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant.

Community organizer Ikaika Marzo, who played a key role in the response to the 2018 Kilauea eruption, also sought to calm residents as the eruption started.

“It spilled out this morning, but It’s still far away,” he said. “It’s in the Pohakuloa Training Area and there’s a flat area between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa . Hopefully, it fizzles out.”

While an ashfall advisory is no longer in effect, scientists said winds may carry volcanic gas, and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind. And posts on social media appear to indicate Pele’s hair in some spots.

Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take precautions to minimize exposure.

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several month, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent.

The 1984 eruption at Mauna Loa also began within the Mokuaweoweo summit caldera.

Fissures eventually opened on the mountain’s northeast rift zone, sending lava flows snaking toward the Hilo area. None of the flows reached the outskirts of Hilo by the time the eruption ended, about 20 days after it began.

