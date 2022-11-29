Moist gulf winds fueling severe weather potential

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico continued to blow Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and beach safety officials have been flying red warning flags for several days. Surf has been rough and the westerly- running currents have caused concern over potential rip currents. The winds are carrying gulf moisture far inland where it has the potential to brew up severe weather for our area.

“It’s so important to understand that there are two separate opportunities for severe weather,” said Baldwin County EMA Director, Zachary Hood. “One this afternoon…this evening, and then one in the early morning hours, tomorrow.”

Hood echoed what the Fox 10 Storm Tracker Team has been reporting. Gulf moisture will meet a front coming in from the west and create an environment for severe weather.

Moist air of the Gulf of Mexico will mix with cold front to spark severe weather risk (Hal Scheurich)

There were no swimmers at the public beach in Gulf Shores, but the winds and waves were the perfect combination for kite surfing. The few people that did make it out enjoyed the sunshine while it lasted but said they’d keep a watchful eye on the weather. One family visiting from out-of-town had to reschedule a sightseeing tour because of the high winds.

“Today was a scheduled airplane ride. My sister’s done it before, so it came highly recommended, but they called us just a half an hour ago to say it’s not happening because of the weather,” said Shelly McQuillen.

EMA officials want Baldwin County residents to stay alert throughout the night, with a reminder that the worst weather could come while folks are asleep.

“Our message from Baldwin County Emergency Management is do not anchor on a forecast that you see now. Be in tune as we move into this evening, tonight and make sure that you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts,” Hood encouraged.

