Prichard reports on up to 860 thousand gallons of sewer overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has reported on numerous Sewer Overflows caused by heavy rains on November 28. The cause of the discharge at 1820 First Avenue is a suspected power surge that tripped the lift station circuit breakers.

Signs were placed at each location to notify the public of the hazard. The areas will be disinfected. The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water 211 Patricia Ave. 100,000 to 250,000 Gumtree Branch 2516 W. Harold Clark 75,000 to 100,000 Gumtree Branch 2408 Whistler St. 75,000 to 100,000 Gumtree Branch 1119 Prichard Ave. 75,000 to 100,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 823 N. College St. 75,000 to 100,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 705 Sample St. 75,000 to 100,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 830 Strauss Ave. 75,000 to 100,000 Toulmins Spring Branch 1820 First Ave. 1,000 to 10,000 Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gumtree Branch and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

