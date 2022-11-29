Recipe: Chicken Parmesan

Recipe provided by Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs, beaten

2 cups Italian style bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons salt, divided

2 teaspoons black pepper, divided

4 (4-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

2 (14.5-ounce) cans San Marzano stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

4 slices mozzarella cheese

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Place flour in a shallow dish or pie plate, and season it with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the pepper.

3. In another shallow dish or pie plate, beat eggs.

4. In a third shallow dish or pie plate, mix bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper.

5. Coat chicken breasts with seasoned flour, then dip into egg, then completely coat them with bread crumbs.

6. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add breaded chicken; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes longer, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (170°F). Remove chicken from skillet to a greased rimmed baking sheet.

7. Add stewed tomatoes and basil to skillet. Heat for 2- 3 minutes, or until tomatoes start to boil. Season with garlic powder.

8. Spoon tomatoes over each cooked chicken breast on baking sheet, and top each breast with a slice of cheese. Place in preheated oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

rouses.com

