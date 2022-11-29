Turning stormy for Tuesday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will have a quiet evening here for our Monday night. Temps will drop into the 50s after sunset.

Tuesday morning starts out mild and gray with temps in the 60s. We should remain quiet through lunchtime, but after that, rain and storms will develop for Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Also, a squall line will move through during the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a level 2 (of 5) risk zone for this system. For us that means a 15% risk of damaging winds and 5% risks of tornadoes and hail. You are going to want to remain weather aware, particularly for the overnight squall line.

The rain will wrap before lunchtime on Wednesday and after that we will have cooler temps to wrap up the week.

