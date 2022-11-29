Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday, Nov 28 at 5p.m. authorities say.

Officers responded to the hospital regarding the two victims who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said they discovered the two victims had been parked on Betbeze Street when unknown subjects shot at them from a vehicle and drove off.

Police said a female victim driving near the scene had her rear passenger window shot out by a stray bullet.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

---

