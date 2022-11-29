(WALA) - The weather is turning active on the Gulf Coast with showers and storms increasing later today. We’ll start to see the rain return later this morning with strong storms possible this afternoon. Where these things land will be random but make sure you’re paying close attention to the weather and any forecast changes.

The storms come in 2 rounds. The first comes today and the second comes late tonight after midnight. Those have a higher chance of becoming severe ahead of a cold front. We are in a Level 2 of 5 severe threat. Our main threats are straight line winds and hail, but tornadoes are possible. Have a way to get warnings! Get the FOX10 weather app if you don’t have it yet. The threat ends by midmorning Wednesday and the sky clears and the temps drop. We go from the mid 70s today and early tomorrow down to the upper 50s by tomorrow afternoon.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.