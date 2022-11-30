Advertise With Us
Armed robbery reported at Spring Hill College

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for the person who they say robbed a Spring Hill College student at gunpoint.

According to an email and a text that was sent to students tonight, the robber entered Mobile Hall through the front door, which was propped open. He was wearing a hoodie and was armed with a small handgun. The bandit left in an unknown direction of travel, according to the alert.

