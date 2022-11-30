Advertise With Us
Bear Walker x Spider-Man Launch Party & Pop Up

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the biggest names in the world when it comes to custom skateboards is from right here in our viewing area.

Daphne’s Bear Walker’s skateboards are a work of art.

This weekend you have the opportunity to see some of his latest pieces. He joined us on FOX10 Midday to tell us about a special Spider-Man Launch Party.

https://bearwalker.com/

