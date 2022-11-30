Big Hit Sportscards show with local star Maddux Bruns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Card lovers and collectors get ready for a big event this Saturday, December 3 in Spanish Fort. Big Hit Sportscards Breaks is hosting a trade day with special guest Maddux Bruns. Bruns is a local baseball star who now plays professionally in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system. He’ll be on hand to sign autographs for $20 with the proceeds going to benefit Prodisee Pantry.

They event will also feature new sportscard products. Nathan Carraway joined us on FOX10 Midday to tell us all about it. Don’t miss out on this big event!

Big Hit Sportscards Breaks

6450 US Highway 90

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.