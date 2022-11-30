Advertise With Us
Big Hit Sportscards show with local star Maddux Bruns

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Card lovers and collectors get ready for a big event this Saturday, December 3 in Spanish Fort. Big Hit Sportscards Breaks is hosting a trade day with special guest Maddux Bruns. Bruns is a local baseball star who now plays professionally in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system. He’ll be on hand to sign autographs for $20 with the proceeds going to benefit Prodisee Pantry.

They event will also feature new sportscard products. Nathan Carraway joined us on FOX10 Midday to tell us all about it. Don’t miss out on this big event!

Big Hit Sportscards Breaks

6450 US Highway 90

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

---

