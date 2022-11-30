Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery doctor has been sentenced in a federal pill mill case.

The U.S. Justice Department said D’livro Beauchamp, 56, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 135 months, or 11.25 years, in prison for his role in a plan to fraudulently distribute oxycodone.

Between 1996 and 2020, Beauchamp practiced medicine at Obelisk Healthcare in Montgomery, according to the DOJ.

Federal officials said, sometime around 2012, Beauchamp agreed to write illegal and unnecessary oxycodone prescriptions, in which he received $350 for each.

From 2012 until 2020, the Department of Justice said different organizers of the scheme recruited people to fill the illegal prescriptions at various pharmacies.

“Beauchamp wrote prescriptions to these recruits that he knew served no legitimate medical purpose,” said Douglas Howard, U.S. Department of Justice law enforcement coordinator. “Recruits were typically paid between $100 and $250 per prescription filled, and the organizers then collected the oxycodone pills to sell to other distributors. Beauchamp wrote nearly 1,600 illegal prescriptions as part of the scheme, causing the illegal distribution of approximately 4,000,000 milligrams of oxycodone. In total, 38 individuals were charged for their roles in this conspiracy.”

In October 2020, Beauchamp pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

“By allowing them to prescribe powerful medications, society places a great deal of trust in physicians,” stated United States Attorney Stewart. “Not only did the defendant’s unlawful actions violate his oath to provide care for his patients, but they also contributed to the vicious cycle of addiction that is destroying lives and families. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad did an excellent job of identifying Beauchamp’s alarming prescribing pattern. The thorough investigation that followed resulted in the dismantling of a drug supply line that led straight to our communities.”

“The successful prosecution of D’livro Lemat Beauchamp should put on notice those who engage in this type of illegal activity,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James. “We will work together with state and local law enforcement to see that anyone involved in the diversion of pharmaceuticals will be brought to justice.”

The DOJ said Beaucham’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

