Finding Scholarships

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Don’t leave free money on the table. There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of scholarships are available if you know where to look.

If you have a high school junior or senior, who’s planning to go attend college, in your household the time to start applying is sooner than you think.

That’s where the creators of ScholarshipOwl come into play.

The site describes itself as the leading platform dedicated to helping students get the funding they need, while offering advise along the way.

According to the site, students should try to apply for 3 scholarships per week and some of scholarship providers may not ask about grades.

Instead the application site suggests some charities, foundations, colleges or businesses are more interested in you applying for a scholarship based on a theme - for example, writing an essay about why students shouldn’t text and drive, or sharing a social media post about your academic and career goals.

Creating your account is free and so is being able to see your scholarship matches, however, the ability to apply directly from the site is not.

There’s a VIP price for about $70 or monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly plans that range from $20 to $10 a month.

You can check out the FAQ section for additional information about ScholarshipOwl.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.