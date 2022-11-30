FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own.

Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness.

For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards.

Al was a great journalist, but he was an even better person. He always seemed to give everyone a lift no matter how his day was going.

Al is survived by his wife Emily, three children and one grandchild. Our deepest condolences go out to them.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.