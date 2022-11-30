Holiday Remembrance event at Elysian Pet Memorial

The folks from Elysian Memorial Park & Funeral Home joined Chelsey on FOX10 Midday with information on their Holiday Remembrance event. Elysian Pet Memorial wants to give you an opportunity to honor your precious pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge. Event organizers say your leashed pets are welcome to attend the event. It takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Please RSVP by Dec. 8 by calling 251-460-1588.

Elysian Memorial Park & Funeral Home

3809 Moffett Road

Mobile, AL 36618

