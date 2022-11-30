Hurricane season officially ends; South Mississippi spared

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After the early morning rains moved out, it turned into a nice Wednesday, and as far as the 2022 hurricane season’s concerned, we had a lot of nice days. In fact, you could say the season was smooth sailing for South Mississippi.

“Fourteen named storms this season, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes, so it was very close to an average season. Not quite that above average season that was predicted, but it was average, and the storms just didn’t come visit us in South Mississippi,” said Matt Stratton, emergency management director for Harrison County.

Stratton said the calm season gave everyone a chance to breathe a sigh of relief and also go over the county’s storm plans.

“Here at the end of November just after Thanksgiving, we’re all very thankful that we didn’t have any close calls this year. We used all that extra time to update our plans and enhance our preparedness and be ready for next time. Everyone can use this time to prepare themselves,” Stratton added. “It’s a great time to get updates on your own personal plan.”

