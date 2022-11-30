Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle

(WECT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.

Authorities said the victim used her spare key and was able to leave the scene and call police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Pact Theater will be performing Little Women: The Musical beginning Dec. 1
The Pact Theater will be performing Little Women: The Musical beginning Dec. 1
The Pact Theater will be performing Little Women: The Musical beginning Dec. 1
The Pact Theater will be performing Little Women: The Musical beginning Dec. 1
A home on Leo Rd. in Howardtown had roof ripped of while family sheltered inside
Roofs ripped from homes in the Howardtown area of Washington Co. by suspected tornado
Suspected tornado causes extensive damage in Fruitdale
Suspected tornado causes extensive damage in Fruitdale