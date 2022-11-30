MPD: Suspects snatch woman’s car keys, try to find her vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A spare car key helped a woman get away from a pair of would-be car thieves, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the Bel Air Apartments at 505 Bel Air Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, the woman reported that two males approached her, snatched her car keys out of her hand and then fled to the parking lot trying to locate her vehicle.

Authorities said the victim used her spare key and was able to leave the scene and call police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

