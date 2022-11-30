Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

No injuries reported after people were trapped inside grocery store in Lowndes County

No injuries reported after people were trapped inside grocery store in Lowndes County
No injuries reported after people were trapped inside grocery store in Lowndes County(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people were trapped inside a grocery store after a possible tornado touched down in the Steens community in Lowndes County.

According to WCBI, everyone inside Malone’s Grocery is safe, with no reports of injury.

There was also damage reported along the Highway 12 area, including one volunteer fire department.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence urges residents to monitor the weather for the remainder of the night.

“I tell people to keep monitoring the weather all night long,” said Lawrence. “We still have storms coming in until two in the morning. We ask people to please be weather-savvy. If you have your radio on or TV on... leave something on so you can get information that weather is getting severe in our area.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
Alabama Community College Systems offers courses in construction and other major sectors in the...
No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
Two men were shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Betbeze Street