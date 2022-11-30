Advertise With Us
The Pact Theater will be performing Little Women: The Musical beginning Dec. 1

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pact Theater Company is performing Little Women: The Musical Dec. 1 through Dec. 11.

The show will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. both weeks at their theater located at 5025 Cottage Hill Road.

Alyssa Veldman and Greg Naman, two of the performers in the play, came by to discuss the show and how it expands on the classic story.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

---

