Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pilot hikes 6 miles to get help after plane crash

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address...
Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.(Mountain Green Fire Protection District)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (Gray News) – A pilot hiked for miles to get help after his plane crashed near Durst Mountain in Utah Sunday.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the pilot “made a skilled-forced landing.”

They said he “miraculously walked away from the crash” and hiked about six miles to get cell service to call 911.

He was able to direct first responders to the crash location, despite the difficulties of following dirt roads typically navigated by ATVs most of the way to get there.

Firefighters responded and were able to assess the wreckage, disable the batteries and address a fuel leak.

According to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, no one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he...
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
As lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway, officials develop plan as concerns grow
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation