Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the store’s asset protection employees were already on high alert. They had received information earlier that day about four people in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro going into other Walmart stores along the coast and shoplifting merchandise. Now, it appeared to be Hancock County’s turn.

According to Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast, two men and two women went into the store, pocketed merchandise and hid items away in a tote bag, then tried to leave the store. The men were stopped inside the store, but the women managed to get back to the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spotted the yellow Camero parked in front of the store. Then they saw a women getting in, slowly driving to a different area of the parking lot, then back around to her original spot. That’s when the officers stopped the car and detained the driver.

Police say the last suspect - Kalisha Crockett, 24, of Gulfport - made her way out of the store, through the parking lot, and got away. Police issued a warrant for her arrest, and say they plan to charge her with felony shoplifting and trespassing.

The other three suspects face the following charges:

Keith J. Bell, 45, of Gulfport - Felony shoplifting, trespassing, contempt of court.

Brian Keith Johnson, 44, of Gulfport - Felony shoplifting and trespassing.

Mahalia L. Willis, 24, of Biloxi - Felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis is also wanted out of Slidell for felony shoplifting and is awaiting extradition.

