Red Cross disaster responders provide relief to people impacted by severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Red Cross disaster responders are providing relief and comfort to people impacted by Tuesday’s string of tornadoes and heavy rains.

Every disaster is different, and so are the needs of each affected community and family. The Red Cross says it is working closely with local officials to identify community needs and the extent of damages so that we may be able to provide support to those affected.

The Red Cross is currently assessing damages in the affected areas across Alabama and Mississippi. Here is a summary provided in a news release Wednesday morning:

Early estimates are indicating approximately 23 counties sustained some damage across Alabama and Mississippi.

The Red Cross is providing meals, snacks and water to the hardest hit areas.

The Red Cross is working closely with local officials and EMAs to assess community needs.

Those who have been directly impacted by the storms and in need of assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org/gethelp.

Safety Tips:

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help. But everyone, even the people that others look up to for guidance and assistance, is entitled to their feelings and deserves support throughout the recovery process.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.

Emergency App: Download the Red Cross Blood App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.