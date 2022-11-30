Residents in Mobile county prepare for threat of severe weather Tuesday evening

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - As FOX10 kept track of the threat of severe weather Tuesday, we wanted to hear from you on how you prepare.

“I absolutely just heed the warnings. If there’s a tornado warning, I take it seriously because we all want our families to be safe and taken care of. So, we just find a safe spot and make sure that we see tomorrow,” Ian Stone said.

“I’ll pull in chairs and stuff like that so they don’t get blown all over the place and damage things outside,” Crystal Howell said.

And if you’ve lived here long enough, you know that things can get rough in a hurry here. People we spoke to have this advice.

“It gets bad. I mean it gets bad. You just got to do what you’re supposed to do,” Dyson Jones said.

“You just need to be prepared, pay attention, and stay informed. Because like I said, family is the most important thing, and we want to keep our family safe,” Stone said.



