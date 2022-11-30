School delays in Mobile County, schools closed in Washington County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Weather conditions are impacting area schools.

From Mobile County Public Schools:

Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today.

All employees are to report to work at the regular time.

We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

From Chickasaw City Schools:

Due to the severe weather in our area, we will delay school until 10 a.m.. this morning. Bus schedule will be a 3 hour delay. Dismissal time will not change.

From Washington County Schools:

All Washington County Schools are closed today. An update will be made at 9 a.m. today.

