Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

School delays in Mobile County, schools closed in Washington County

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Weather conditions are impacting area schools.

From Mobile County Public Schools:

Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today.

All employees are to report to work at the regular time.

We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

From Chickasaw City Schools:

Due to the severe weather in our area, we will delay school until 10 a.m.. this morning. Bus schedule will be a 3 hour delay. Dismissal time will not change.

From Washington County Schools:

All Washington County Schools are closed today. An update will be made at 9 a.m. today.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
Alabama Community College Systems offers courses in construction and other major sectors in the...
No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges