Tornado Watch In Effect Until 6 A.M.

(WALA) - The greatest threats are tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding. We won’t see the threat diminish until later this morning.

Have a way to wake up this evening, in case you are in a warned area. You can also download the FOX10 weather app to get the latest alerts and Livestream any severe weather coverage.

Heading into tomorrow, the rain will linger into the morning. We will finally start to see some clearing by the afternoon, with sunshine returning back to the forecast. Temperatures will be on the decline, and gusty winds will be present around then.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.