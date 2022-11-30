Tornado Watch In Effect Until 6 A.M.

(WALA) - Severe storms will be tracking SE into our area this morning along a squall line. These storms are producing heavy rain, lightning, intense straight-line winds, and the possibility of tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued!

The storms will be over Mobile and the Eastern Shore by 5 am and then along the immediate coast by 8 am. The severe threat ends for everyone by 9 am and the remainder of the day should be nice with falling temps, falling humidity values, and a clearing sky. We’ll be in the upper 50s later this afternoon and we should drop into the upper 30s by dawn tomorrow. The cold snap will be short-lived as the mid-70s return this weekend.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.