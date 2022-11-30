Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department.

According to officials, the City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Menefield a citation in August 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and August.

Prior to issuing the citation, Code Enforcement said they attempted to call Menefield several times and even attempted to contact her in person at her residence. When contact could not be made, a door hanger was left at her residence.

The hanger contained information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for her to call. The citation advised Menefield that she was to appear in court on September 7, in reference to this case.

A warrant was issued when she did not appear in court.

According to Environmental Services, Menefield has had her trash services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment - and officials say records show over 22 incidents of suspensions of services since 2006.

On November 27, officers arrested Martha Louis Menefield on the charge of failure to pay - trash. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and then released on bond.

The Valley Police Department says Menefield was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS: 8 tornados confirmed across central Alabama
John Leon Pryor
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell speaks on the 67th anniversary of Rosa Parks' arrest.
Rep. Terri Sewell urges federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks
Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
2 people indicted on charges after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges