Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 arrested in connection with police that reached speeds over 100 mph

Taylor Gage Crawford (left), Evan Jacob Weaver (right)
Taylor Gage Crawford (left), Evan Jacob Weaver (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody.

Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from the chase, which spanned from Semmes to Saraland

The chase started shortly after 1 p.m. near Blackwell Nursery Road in Semmes after a Mobile Police Department officer spotted a stolen car and the driver fled, authorities said. Mobile County sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement Agency joined the pursuit, which ended on Ridge Road near Saraland Fire Station No. 2.

Crawford is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of attempt to elude while Weaver faces charges of possession controlled substance and use/possession drug paraphernalia. Both have bond hearings set for Friday.

In addition, both men also have warrants from other police agencies, records show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Hall
Spring Hill College students alarmed by campus robbery, point to malfunctioning key cards
10 Caring Gifts Food Drive accepting donations through Dec. 19
10 Caring Gifts Food Drive accepting donations through Dec. 19
10 Caring Gifts Food Drive accepting donations through Dec. 19
10 Caring Gifts Food Drive: Rob Rogers, VOA Southeast
10 Caring Gifts Food Drive: Rob Rogers, VOA Southeast