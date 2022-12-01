2 arrested in connection with police that reached speeds over 100 mph

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast police pursuit on Wednesday reached speeds of more than 100 mph and ended about 30 minutes later with two people taken into custody.

Taylor Gage Crawford, 29, of Chunchula, and Evan Jacob Weaver, 28, of Baton Rouge, La., face multiple charges stemming from the chase, which spanned from Semmes to Saraland

The chase started shortly after 1 p.m. near Blackwell Nursery Road in Semmes after a Mobile Police Department officer spotted a stolen car and the driver fled, authorities said. Mobile County sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement Agency joined the pursuit, which ended on Ridge Road near Saraland Fire Station No. 2.

Crawford is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of attempt to elude while Weaver faces charges of possession controlled substance and use/possession drug paraphernalia. Both have bond hearings set for Friday.

In addition, both men also have warrants from other police agencies, records show.

