Chilly night expected

By Jason Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A colder night is ahead with lows around 38 degrees expected in Mobile. We will see a moderate northerly wind, with higher gusts. Expect a wind chill in the low 30′s.

We will see a light northeast wind and sunshine Thursday. Things stay quiet, with warmer temps by Friday. A few light showers are possible Saturday along a stalling front.

Severe storms are not expected through early next week. We do see an increase in moisture beginning on Thursday next week. After that chilly night tonight, temps will trend above average over the next 7-10 days.

