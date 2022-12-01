Cold morning for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cold morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s so bundle up out there. Highs today will reach the low 60s with a Mostly Sunny sky expected all day long.

Clouds increase by tomorrow with highs reaching 70 degrees and even the mid 70s by Saturday. Morning temps will rise to 60 degrees by Saturday morning and the mild temps will hold through much of next week. There will be a few isolated showers returning each day starting tomorrow. Rain chances will be in the 10-30% range each day through next week.



