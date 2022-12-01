Fun December events in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jonni Nottingham joined us from the City of Mobile with a look at several fun upcoming December events.

12.2.22 – Sip N Paint – 6-9PM

Friday, December 2nd – Mardi Gras Park

Our quarterly Sip N Paint Series wraps up 2022 with the Christmas Edition of the event! Tickets are still available at www.MobileParksAndRec.org and only $25. Tickets include all supplies you need to create a holly jolly masterpiece! We will be at Mardi Gras Park, drawing inspiration from the City of Mobile’s Christmas tree! There will be a cash bar on site. Bring your friends and have a great time at our last Sip n Paint of the year! Hurry, before tickets sell out!

12.3.22 – Roll Mobile: Christmas Edition – 6-10PM

Saturday, December 3rd – Bienville Square

We didn’t get enough skating with the second season of Roll Mobile, so we are bringing it back again for the holidays! This time – we are turning a Saturday at Bienville, to an outdoor roller-skating rink. Bring your skates, dress as an elf – or your favorite holiday character and skate the square with us! This is your last chance to #ROLLMOBILE before 2023! This event is free to attend. Roller skates and roller blades only – no skateboards, hoverboards, or scooters allowed. Entrance to the rink is at the corner of Dauphin and Conception Streets.

12.9.22 – ArtWalk – 6-9PM

Friday, December 9th - Downtown Mobile

Our last ArtWalk of 2022 will be held in the holly jolliest of fashions! All of your favorite, downtown art galleries will have their doors open to you. Local restaurants, bars, and shops will be open for you to shop and support local. Arts and Crafts vendors will line Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation will be putting a spotlight on balloon art. You may remember the incredible, inflatable, wonderland from last year and this year will be just as amazing. You can come to Cathedral Square to capture a picture with 12 of your favorite, larger than life, Christmas Characters including: the Grinch, Charlie Brown, Drummer Boy, Snowman, nutcracker, and more!

You will also have an opportunity to get photos with Santa and let him know if you have been naughty or nice this year! Follow us on social media for a full calendar of what to expect at this month’s ArtWalk!

12.10.22 – Saturdays at the Coop – 7-10PM

Saturday, December 10th – Cooper Riverside Park

Our monthly concert series on the water will host it’s final concert in December. The Saturday after ArtWalk Friday is always a good time in Cooper Riverside Park. This genre-diverse series is bringing you a Christmas show of folk music from a local favorite: Storm Folk. Bring blankets and chairs out to the park to the final concert of year!

12.17.22 – Holiday Extravaganza + Toy Give-a-Way 10a-2p

Saturday, December 17th – James Seals Community Center

In Partnership with Tyler Bailey, the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Holiday Extravaganza + Toy Give-a-Way for our final event of 2022! Come out to the community center for an afternoon full of games, activities, inflatable bounce houses/slides, holiday princesses, and your last chance to see Santa before he returns to the North Pole in final preparation for Christmas. Toy Give-a-Way is first come, first serve. The event is free to attend.

For information on these events and more visit: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.