Holiday Cheer at the 5 benefitting the Child Advocacy Center is coming up on December 5, 2022. Han Fogelsong joined Joe and Chelsey on FOX10 Midday with a Panne Chicken recipe.

PREPARATION Panne Chicken: In a bowl Combine Flour and Tony’s In another bowl Make Egg wash then Panko in a bowl Chicken: Trim fat off of chicken breast and butterfly chicken. Next pound chicken to about one eighth of an inch thick. Toss together chicken with 3 tablespoons of Tony’s seasoning and 3 tablespoons of 80/20 oil.

PROCEDURE: Breading: Coat chicken in flour then add to egg wash then finish in the panko. Heat a large sauté pan with 4 ounces of oil. Place breaded chicken in the pan. Allow chicken to reach a golden brown color then flip chicken. Achieve the same color on the bottom of the chicken and finish in the oven on 350 degrees. Let cook for roughly 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and make sure chicken is cooked all the way through. Plating: Use a scoop to portion mashed potatoes on the right side of a plate with salad on it. Then lay cooked chicken breast onto potatoes making sure mash potatoes are still visible. Using a 1-ounce ladle, stir lemon caper sauce then pour across chicken, garnish with parsley.

Information about the 5

609 Dauphin St

Dinner Wednesday& Thursday open 4:00-9:00pm

Friday & Saturday 4:00-10:00 pm

Sunday 4:00-9:00 pm

The following information was found on Facebook:

This event will feature a wine tasting with samples of the 5 Bar’s signature dishes, along with a live auction of holiday packages for gift giving, and holiday music to benefit the Child Advocacy Center.

