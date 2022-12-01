Hundreds gather at The Wharf for the annual Christmas tree lighting in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -People in Orange Beach gathered at the wharf Wednesday as the city officially lit its Christmas tree.

Hundreds of people brought their families and for some, this is the start of a beautiful yearly tradition

“We came last year when he was four months. So, this year is way different since he’s a lot more active. It’s just really fun to get together. We have family coming. So, we’ll just hang out, get some hot chocolate, and smell the popcorn. And that’s right, we have lights huh?” Taylor Nation said.

And following the tree lighting, the fun continued as the big guy himself Santa Claus made an appearance accompanied by Orange Beach Fire Rescue.

Then a laser show lit up the sky. But the biggest hit with this crowd was puppies.

“Puppies on the Gulf” took a short trip from Gulf Shores to bring big cheer in small packages.

“Families, kids, and grandparents, they love the dogs. We love Christmas. It’s just a win-win situation,” Susan Long said.

And following a successful night, they can’t wait to do it again next year.

“We will definitely be here next year,” Nation said.

Guests were also treated to live music and kids were able to mail their Christmas lists to Santa.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.