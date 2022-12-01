Mobile Police: Armed Robber Puts Victims in Deep Freeze

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say an armed gunman gave his victims the “cold shoulder” during a hold-up at a South Mobile grocery store.

This is 44 year old Christopher Joseph. According to investigators, earlier this month, Joseph decided to do a little “early morning shopping” at the Fulton Grocery on D-I-P -for cash. They say he walked into the store, around 1:30 AM, pulled a gun, and demanded the cashier give him all the money from the drawer, and his cell phone. After getting the money, Joseph then herded the cashier, and a couple of customers into the store’s freezer, according to MPD. They say he then fired a single shot, before running out of the store. Police believe he’s still in the Mobile area, but they need your help to find him. Take another look at Christopher Joseph’s mug shot. He’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. He may, or may not still wear his hair in dreads. Joseph is charged with First Degree Robbery, along with other charges.

If you have seen Joseph, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, no one will ask you your name.

