MPD arrests 1 of a pair of men suspected in home invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man believed to be one of two men responsible for a reported home invasion earlier this month.

Corionne Marlteiz Blackledge of Mobile faces a charge of first-degree burglary.

According to police, the home invasion took place Nov. 19 at the Overlook Villas Apartments at 5751 Overlook Road. Two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks forced their way into the victim’s apartment, took his property and then fled before officers arrived, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Blackledge as one of the subjects, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Blackledge’s bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

