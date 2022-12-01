Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD arrests 1 of a pair of men suspected in home invasion

Corionne Marlteiz Blackledge
Corionne Marlteiz Blackledge(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man believed to be one of two men responsible for a reported home invasion earlier this month.

Corionne Marlteiz Blackledge of Mobile faces a charge of first-degree burglary.

According to police, the home invasion took place Nov. 19 at the Overlook Villas Apartments at 5751 Overlook Road. Two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks forced their way into the victim’s apartment, took his property and then fled before officers arrived, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Blackledge as one of the subjects, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Blackledge’s bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school
Teen arrested for making terroristic threats at school
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary
Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary
Keyanna Sylvester autopsy revealed
Keyanna Sylvester autopsy revealed
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season