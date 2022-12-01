MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles.

According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.

Police said the teen suffered minor injuries while being detained by the resident and was treated by medical personnel.

Officers found that the teen was in possession of a reported stolen vehicle and was responsible for two attempted 4-wheeler thefts, authorities said.

He was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.

