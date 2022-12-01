MPD kicks off safe driving campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department announced it is stepping up enforcing of traffic laws citywide during the holidays, beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

MPD’s Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign.

As part of the enhanced enforcement, officers will be on the lookout for vehicles for which license plates have not been obtained within the acceptable time frame. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, MPD said that drivers of vehicles with paper dealer tags or no tag at all may be pulled over.

In addition to tag violations, officers will also be looking for speeders and distracted drivers, according to MPD.

Drivers and passengers are reminded that they must be buckled up and children should be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.

MPD said the campaign’s goal is to remind drivers of the importance of safe driving so that everyone can have a safe holiday season.

