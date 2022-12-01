MPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left four people injured.

Late Wednesday night MPD arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll.

McCarroll is charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault.

On Saturday officers responded to Paparazzi nightclub at 216 Dauphin St. about 2:16 a.m. after it was reported that shots were fired.

Officers found two 27-year-old victims, a male and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

While officers were at University Hospital, two additional victims arrived by personal vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said a 33-year-old male and a 32-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Major Crimes Unit didn’t state whether or not if McCarroll has any relationship to any of the victims, or what could have transpired at the club.

Lt. Ladnier says the investigation is still ongoing and they are looking for more suspects.

When asked about the shooting McCarroll stated, “I didn’t do that s**t man, they just needed somebody to blame. I ain’t open fire and shoot nobody. They just needed somebody to blame.”

As far as the victim’s condition, three are still non-life threatening.

A fourth victim is still in critical condition.

