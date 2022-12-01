Advertise With Us
Police looking for 2 men suspected of burglary

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are looking for assistance in identifying a pair of men they suspect committed a burglary.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wood Spring Suites regarding a vehicle burglary from earlier that day according to police.

Police say upon arrival, they discovered that the subjects removed equipment from the victims vehicle.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1918.

Wood Springs Suites
Wood Springs Suites (Mobile County Metro Jail)

