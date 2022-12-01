Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped List is here

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Question for you, have you gotten your 2022 Spotify Wrapped list yet?

It is the question of the day.

While holiday classics are ringing out in stores, Spotify has the songs that kept its 456 million listeners plugged in.

‘Spotify Wrapped’ is a yearly roundup of artists and songs users spent the year listening to. The catalog typically includes a user’s top artists, songs and podcasts... and other personalized stats about what they stream.

For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide. The Puerto-Rican singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year. Others included in the worldwide top five are: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and K-pop icons BTS. In the United States Drake was the most streamed artist.

You can find your Wrapped experience by going to the home page on the Spotify mobile app...to open your personalized story.

You might feel like you’ve already seen your friends favorite musicians because of Instafest. The website has gained in popularity and shows Spotify users their most played artists in a graphic that looks like a music lineup.

It’s not just Spotify with these end-of-year-lists. Apple Music revealing a redesigned Replay for its users.

“Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.

Joining “Stay” at the very top of the global songs list were “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake and Tems, “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black, “Easy on Me” by Adele, and “Heat Wave” by Glass Animals. Hip-hop continued to lead the different genres on the global top 100 with 32 songs, followed by pop with 23 songs and R&B/soul in third place with 11 songs.

The streamer began notifying users Tuesday that Apple Music Replay was ready. The feature lets users see and hear their favorite songs, albums, artists and playlists from the past year as well as total minutes on the service. One new feature is that superfans can discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

Replay — Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped playlist — has been redesigned with new, sleek functionality and optimized for sharing on social media like TikTok or Instagram. The charts are dynamic all year, so listeners can check any time to see how their music is charting. Eligibility is based on a threshold of plays and time spent listening.

