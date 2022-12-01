Spring Hill College students alarmed by campus robbery, point to malfunctioning key cards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College police on Tuesday continued to investigate a rare holdup on the typically quiet campus, while some students accused the school of a lack of urgency in fixing malfunctioning electronic key cards.

The robbery occurred Tuesday night when a man walked through a propped-open door at Mobile Hall and pointed a small handgun at a student in the lobby. Kevin Abel, vice president of student affairs, said the bandit demanded the student’s wallet, briefly left and then returned and stole his cell phone.

Abel said police do not believe the assailant was a student.

“This appears to be a random act, and (the) perpetrator found their way into the building and confronted the student who was there,” he said. “There doesn’t appear to be any prior relationship.”

Robberies are exceptionally rare at the small, Jesuit college of a little more than 1,000 students. The school has not reported a single one in the last three years. But some students told FOX10 News students were shaken up.

T.J. Gennari said it has been the talk of a senior group chat and troubling given some past incidents on campus, such as a racist slur scrawled on the outside of New Hall last month.

“People are just, they’re upset and so they’re talking about like, kind of ways that the college could, you know, keep people from coming in or keep tabs on who’s here,” he said.

Abel said the school likely will start closing the gates earlier in the evening and is reviewing other security procedures. He said the school also is urging students not to keep the doors to residence halls propped open.

“Out students know and occasionally have to be remined,” he said. “And actually, one of those occasions was yesterday afternoon prior to this incident. … Anytime that there’s a breach like that in our buildings or in our doors or access systems, it creates safety issues for everyone.”

But sophomore Nate Ojeda, a Columbus, Ohio, native who lives in Mobile Hall, said students prop open the doors because electronic key cards haven’t been working.

“They’ve been broken for two weeks; they were broken over Thanksgiving,” he said. “The doors were propped open all week over Thanksgiving. They were propped when we got here. And they’ve had two weeks to fix these scanners.”

Ojeda, the sophomore class senator in the student government, said a meeting was planned for Wednesday night to discuss the issue. In addition to the nonworking electronic keys, he said it is possible to pull the back door open even when it is locked.

“The school’s known about this issue for years,” he said. “And they just haven’t really fixed the doors, and it’s always been common problem on campus with people being able to just rip any door open. It’s a huge safety concern.”

Abel told FOX10 News that even when the electronic scanners are not working, every student can access locked buildings with their own individual keys. He said there is no reason doors ever should be propped open.

Ojeda said the incident has alarmed students, especially those who live in Mobile Hall.

“A lot of people were talking about it,” he said. “People didn’t really feel safe living in their own homes because when we live all live here on campus, it was just a lot for a lot of students.

Spring Hill College officials ask anyone with information about the robbery to call campus police at 251-380-4444.

