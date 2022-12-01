Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed.

Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding a theft complaint. A store employee identified as John Leon Pryor, 41, of Mobile, allegedly allowed multiple people to walk out of the store with various merchandise without paying the correct amount, authorities said.

Pryor was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and later released. His bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.