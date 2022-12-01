Advertise With Us
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says

John Leon Pryor
John Leon Pryor(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed.

Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding a theft complaint. A store employee identified as John Leon Pryor, 41, of Mobile, allegedly allowed multiple people to walk out of the store with various merchandise without paying the correct amount, authorities said.

Pryor was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and later released. His bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

