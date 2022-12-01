Advertise With Us
Teen accused of stealing jacket, threatening to shoot someone after school

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a teen who they say stole a jacket from a fellow student at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center then threatened to shoot another someone.

Officers were called to the center on 1870 Pleasant Ave. around 11:44 a.m. Thursday regarding a potential school threat and theft. According to police, 18-year-old Darien Grace of Mobile allegedly stole another student’s jacket on a previous date. On Thursday, Grace reportedly threatened to shoot someone after school, police said. No weapons were found and into custody without further incident.

Grace is charged with making a terrorist threat and felony third-degree theft of property. His bond hearing is set for Friday, according to jail records.

