Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date.

Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare.

Aimee Smith was appointed to Starr’s defense team on October 20 but had already committed to a murder trial.

She was co-counsel for Demingus Humphrey, who jurors found not guilty on November 14 after a five-day Dothan trial.

Darin Starr and his brother Jason Starr are accused of murdering Jason’s former wife, shot at her Coffee County home in 2017.

An indictment alleges that Jason gave his brother a motorcycle and cash to kill Sara Starr, who taught at Harrand Creek Elementary School.

Jason Starr also awaits trial on murder-for-hire charges.

This story updated to reflect Mr. Humphrey’s murder trial.

