Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Later that evening, police spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car the subject was driving, according to police. After a brief vehicle pursuit, authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the two individuals in the car, according to reports. Police said they found a large number of drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

Chase Wussick, 28, was driving the vehicle and is charged on six counts including robbery and certain persons forbidden for the pistol. The female passenger was Robin Wussick, 27, and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

