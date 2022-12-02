Banana Pudding with Barnyard Buffet

JJ from Barnyard Buffet stops by Studio 10 to make a delicious banana pudding. Watch the video to see how it’s prepared.

Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Blvd. S, Saraland, AL.

For more on the restaurant visit their website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.