Campbell sentenced to 35 years for Beach murder

One of three men convicted of shooting and killing Edward Ross in a 2019 attempted robbery was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the three men involved in the murder of Edward Ross was sentenced on Thursday, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Emmanuel Campbell, 23, pled no contest in 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery as part of a plea deal that would require him to testify against the other two men.

Judge Brantley Clark sentenced Campbell to 35 years, and also ordered he not be taken to the same facility as his co-defendants.

Campbell was one of three shooters who rushed into the victim’s home to shoot Ross. Instead, all three shot at Ross in front of his father, who testified at the sentencing.

“I was promised at the very start of the investigation that his murder would be solved and there would be justice for Ed,” Mr. Ross said. “That promise was fulfilled and here you sit, convicted of his murder. The world is a little safer now that another bad actor is off the streets.”

