City of Daphne decks the halls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this first day of December -- the City of Daphne was getting into the holiday spirit. They had music, lights and a lot of Christmas cheer as they lit the big tree.

Starting things off -- the Daphne Elementary Choir -- had the crowd singing along.

“I love it... I’m excited -- just love it. Just love it. I’m enjoying myself,” said Vera McCants, listening to granddaughter sing in choir.

Strumming Christmas favorites -- the Thompson brothers of Roman Street kept things going. The Daphne natives are glad to be a part of the holiday festivities.

“When they light the tree and the kids go nuts... I’m mean yeah -- that’s really cool... It’s the beginning of Christmas for us... It’s the holidays,” said Josh & Noah Thompson.

After a big Christmas welcome -- Mayor Robin LeJeune helps with the countdown as the kids flip the big switch -- lighting up the tree and streets of downtown Daphne.

“If you look around and see the community come together -- that’s what makes Daphne -- it’s our hometown. It’s great people coming together to celebrate a holiday season and just being together is really the key to it all,” added Mayor LeJeune.

Tasha Quinnelly couldn’t agree more.

“All my children just happened to be in town tonight. It’s the best night ever. Lee: So Christmas in a sense came early for you? -- Yes, yes, it’s a miracle -- my mother heart is full,” said Quinnelly.

We also ran into 10-year-old Isaiah Norman -- dressed in his Santa costume. You may remember we met Isaiah at Fairhope’s Christmas tree lighting -- and he’s still making his list and checking it twice!

“Lee: Would you say that more people are on the good list or the bad list this year? -- Isaiaha: The good... Bad... The nice list... Lee: The nice list -- we’ll go with that... (laughs)!”

With Daphne’s halls officially decked -- there were nothing but big Christmas smiles.

“It just brings all of us together. It’s a happy time - look at it -- everybody is happy. We’re just having a good time,” said Xander LeJeune, Daphne.

The weather was also cooperating -- they’re hoping it sticks around this weekend.

“It’s perfect -- the parade is coming up Saturday. It’s going to be beautiful,” said Austin Good, with daughters Charley & Cooper.

Daphne’s Christmas parade is Saturday December 3rd from 11 to 1 p.m.

---

