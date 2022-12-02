The City of Spanish Fort hosts annual “Christmas in the Fort” Events

Join the City of Spanish Fort for Christmas in the Fort. We will kick off this Christmas season at Spanish Fort Community Center (7361 Spanish Fort Blvd) with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Movie Night at 5pm on Sunday, December 4. Light refreshments will be served, and live music will lead the community in Christmas carols as the City tree is brought to life with Christmas lights. Afterward, families are invited to join the City of Spanish Fort and Spanish Fort Public Library for a short family holiday film. On Saturday, December 10, “The Spirit of Christmas” Parade will take place at Eastern Shore Centre (30500 AL-181) at 6pm. The Spirit of Christmas Parade is led by the prestigious Daphne-Spanish Fort Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Cadets, followed by the award-winning Spanish Fort High School Marching Band and cheerleaders, Miss Spanish Fort High School, and the Grand Marshal. Adding to the holiday cheer are local civic groups, dance troupes, floats decorated by church and business organizations, and more! Of course, The Spirit of Christmas Parade would not be complete without a visit from the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus, arriving with a little assistance from the Spanish Fort Fire Department! Last but not least, children of all ages are invited to bring their adults to Spanish Fort Community Center at 6pm on Thursday, December 15, for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Book Reading. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their coziest blanket to snuggle while we sing Christmas carols and listen to our favorite holiday stories. The final story, Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved Christmas classic, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, will be read by a special guest from the North Pole! After Storytime, families have a chance to share their holiday hopes with Santa before enjoying cookies and warm cocoa. Applications to participate in “The Spirit of Christmas” Parade can be found at Spanish Fort Community Center or on our website. For more information, contact the City of Spanish Fort at 251-626-4884 or visit www.cityofspanishfort.com/christmasinthefort.

City of Spanish Fort

251-626-4884

Website: www.cityofspanishfort.com/christmasinthefort

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cityofspanishfort

