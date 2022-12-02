A cool start to Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cool start out there this morning, but the temps aren’t as cold as they were on Thursday. We are starting off in the mid 40s and we’ll warm all the way to the low 70s this afternoon. The sky will be Mostly Sunny this morning, but clouds will increase this afternoon and we’ll go Mostly Cloudy by sunset. The cold snap that we had will be long gone throughout the weekend and all of next week. Highs will be in the 70s every day. The warmest day will be next Tuesday with a high near 80 degrees. Morning temps will be in the 58-62 degree range each morning starting tomorrow. As for rain chances, there will be a few to watch out for each day through next week. The coverage will be at 10% for today and we’ll see 10-30% chances through next week.

